NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets Planning To Sign Two Veteran Forwards To Complete Roster, Per ‘ESPN’

It appears that the Houston Rockets are dedicated to completing their transition to “small ball,” following the four-team trade that sent center Cliff Capela to the Atlanta Hawks. According to a new report, the team — which entered the All-Star break at fifth place in the Western Conference with a 34-20 record — is planning to use their two remaining roster spots on a pair of 33-year-old free-agent forwards — Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll.

Citing league sources, ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Monday that Green, who has been a free agent since late December, will likely sign a 10-day contract with the Rockets on Tuesday. This deal, as explained, would allow the veteran to get comfortable with Houston’s system before possibly signing with the team for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Carroll was officially bought out by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday and is reportedly expected to sign with the Rockets once he clears waivers.

Prior to getting waived by the Utah Jazz, Green was averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 30 games this season — a marked decline from his career averages of 13 points and 4.4 rebounds. The Georgetown product, who was picked fifth overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, has had a well-traveled career so far, playing for eight franchises since entering the league more than 12 years ago.

Reports: Jeff Green is signing with Houston. (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/58RAQKcRQ3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 18, 2020

Like Green, Carroll has been an NBA journeyman of sorts, producing nine points and 4.3 rebounds per game in a career that has seen him play for eight teams in 11 seasons, per Basketball-Reference. After registering double-figure scoring averages in two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, the six-foot-six inch forward moved to the Spurs for the 2019-20 season via a three-team deal that also involved the Washington Wizards. He has, however, registered just 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest in 15 games this season, playing for a San Antonio team that entered the All-Star break with a 23-31 record.

Talking about what the two new additions could bring to the table if they join the Rockets as expected, SB Nation‘s The Dream Shake stressed that Carroll, despite quickly falling out of favor with the Spurs due to their increased focus on youth, can excel as a good three-point shooter and a strong defensive presence. As for Green, the outlet wrote that with Houston’s focus on small ball in mind, the 6-foot-8-inch combo forward might also be asked to help out on defense, this time focusing on opposing big men in particular.

“Considering the light buyout market, the Rockets have waited patiently and found players that will fit the system like a glove, can shoot the ball from deep and defend multiple positions,” The Dream Shake continued, adding that the two prospective acquisitions should satisfy the Rockets’ needs even if they still might not get much playing time.