Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Sexy Lingerie Look That Is Approved By Her Adorable Kitten

Abby Dowse’s latest look is getting the seal of approval from just about everyone.

On Tuesday, the Australian model took to her Instagram account to dazzle her 2 million followers with yet another skin-baring look that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. She debuted the barely-there outfit in a steamy selfie photo that was taken in her bedroom, which was furnished with all-white decor. Abby was seen gazing at her cellphone as she took the steamy snap, ensuring that she captured herself at the perfect angle. In front of her was a wooden chair, which her adorable kitten Lily sat on top of.

The Instagram hottie looked absolutely incredible in a set of strappy lingerie from Fashion Nova that left very little to the imagination. The look included a very revealing black bra top with cut-out cups and lace appliques that covered only what was necessary to not violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, though more than an eyeful of cleavage was still left very much on display. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Abby also rocked a pair of matching lace panties that were equally risque. Cutouts along her hips showcased her trim waist, while also giving her fans a look at her bronzed legs and killer curves. She also wore a strappy garter that sat high up on her hips, further accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

To complete her racy ensemble, the social media sensation added a set of dainty pendant necklaces as well as a slew of silver rings and tennis bracelets. She let her platinum tresses spill messily over her shoulders and wore a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features shine.

In the caption of her post, the blond bombshell noted that her sweet pet seemed to be a fan of her new clothes, and her fans certainly appeared to feel the same way. They awarded the sizzling post more than 9,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds of Abby’s followers flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, many with compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely ravishing,” one person wrote.

“I think I agree with Lily,” said another.

“You are GOALS,” commented a third.

“Can’t take my eyes off you. You look beautiful,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has shown off her incredible figure on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her sunbathing outside in nothing more than a pair of black thong bikini bottoms. The snap also proved incredibly popular, earning more than 35,000 likes.