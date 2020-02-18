Russian Beauty Dasha Flaunts Long Legs In Mesh Lingerie & High Heels

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart was born to be a model. With her good looks, incredible figure and long legs, she’s got what it takes to make just about any outfit look fantastic. In her latest Instagram update, the beauty put it all on display in a set of mesh lingerie and a pair of high heels.

The Miami-based model’s sexy update consisted of two photos that showed her wearing the revealing underwear. She was standing on what appeared to be on the rooftop of a building, as air conditioning units and other types of machinery were behind her.

Dasha’s lingerie was made from a black mesh fabric that did not leave much to the imagination. The bra featured mesh cups with a strap that went down between them, drawing the eye to her cleavage. The bra also had three straps that wrapped around her upper abdomen, calling attention to her slender waist. The panties were mesh as well, with thin strings that sat on her hips. Dasha also wore a strappy garter belt that had black feathers on the sides, giving the outfit a feminine touch. She completed the outfit with a pair of black stiletto heels. She added bit of bling to the outfit with a sparkly belly piercing.

The stunner’s update consisted of two snapshots. One image captured Dasha’s entire body as she struck a pose. With one hip cocked to the side, she put her incredibly long legs on display. A large tattoo on her hip was also visible. She ran one hand through her hair and tilted her face to the sun. With her eyes closed, she looked like she was enjoying the warmth on her face. The second image was a close-up of the first, showing more details of her lingerie and her fabulous figure.

Dasha wore her hair down in curls, which fell over one shoulder. Her eyes were framed with dark brows, thick lashes and bronze eye shadow. She also wore a nude shade on her full lips.

In the caption, the model asked her followers to rate her lingerie.

Many of her followers commented that she was a “10,” while others poured on the compliments.

“You are always a 10!!!!” one admirer wrote.

“Beautiful, your lingerie is very pretty, but you can’t compare it with your incredible beauty,” said a second Instagram user.

“You are simply amazing!” commented a third fan.

Amazing is definitely one word used to describe Dasha. She recently showed how stunning she can look when she wore a taped-on bathing suit.