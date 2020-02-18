Katy Perry Wears Dress That Looks Exactly Like ‘The Conners’ Couch, ‘American Idol’ Fans React

The 'Roar' singer channeled the iconic couch from the ABC sitcom.

Katy Perry brought a piece of The Conners to American Idol. On the Season 3 premiere of the ABC singing competition, the 35-year-old pop superstar wore a dress that looked exactly like the iconic couch featured on the Roseanne spinoff.

On the taped premiere episode, Perry stood out next to fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as she wore a heavily embellished black dress that featured the same pattern as the iconic afghan that has been seen on the Conner family’s couch ever since the original Roseanne series debuted more than 30 years ago.

Perry’s dress featured a beaded white collar and multicolored flowers in a patchwork pattern. The “Roar” singer paired the long-sleeved dress with black tights, a matching black headband, and whimsical pearl earrings. Her hair was done in a ’60s-style flip. But all eyes were on Katy’s Conners dress.

The official American Idol Instagram posted a side-by-side of Katy and the Conner family couch to ask “who wore it better.” It’s no surprise that the Grammy-nominated singer received rave reviews for her retro look.

“I knew I recognized this pattern,” one fan wrote.

“I love your granny square outfit!!!” another wrote to Katy.

“You can literally wear anything and look beautiful,” a third fan wrote to the singer.

On the official Conners Instagram page, fans also reacted to Katy’s stylish look. Several fans noted that they would love to wear the patchwork-style dress, while others said how cute it looks on the “Teenage Dream” songstress.

“I’d buy that dress in a second!” a fan wrote.

While the American Idol and Conners Instagram posts did not tag the maker of the dress, one fan pointed out that the site Ashish features a mirrorwork-inspired hand-embroidered crochet piece like the one Katy is wearing.

The Conners couch is so iconic that a promo for the sitcom last season featured the famous patterned afghan. Katy Perry, meanwhile, is known for her outrageous outfits both on and off the stage.

At the 2019 Met Gala, the style star wore a Moschino dress with pieces to a fully functioning chandelier surrounding her sparkly silver frock and on her head, according to Glamour. The singer once wore a Muppets minidress to Paris Fashion Week. And years before she channeled the Conners couch, Katy wore a patchwork denim number that mimicked a past Britney Spears outfit.

With American Idol’s new season just starting, fans can expect to see a colorful array of Katy Perry outfits coming their way.