Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Shows Off Plenty Of Skin During Stretch Routine

Kayla Itsines took to social media site Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, to demonstrate a stretching routine for her 12.1 million followers, which she highly recommends to improve flexibility and reduce injuries.

In the video clip, the Australian fitness trainer wears a turquoise sports bra with spaghetti straps that hugs her chest and leaves plenty of toned tummy on display. The small strip of fabric in the back also shows off her flawless skin and back muscles as she moves through the stretches. Kayla paired the bra with super-short black gym shorts that ride low on her hips and extend to just below her booty, revealing her famously long, sculpted legs.

Kayla wore her long, straight brunette tresses up in a high bun to keep her hair out of her face. She added a touch of black mascara and lip gloss to the look and accessorized with a white Apple watch. A pair of white sneakers completed the outfit.

In the video, the fitness trainer demonstrates a series of stretches on a gray yoga mat. She works on various parts of her body to ensure every muscle is targeted while holding the stretches for 40 seconds each. The stretches target the pecs, calves, hamstrings, glutes, and hips. The fitness trainer moves smoothly through each stretch, while showing her followers the proper form.

In the caption of the post, Kayla elaborates on the importance of a good stretch routine, telling her fans that she personally isn’t a very flexible person and that stretching is an area of fitness that is difficult for her. She adds that it isn’t necessary to be into yoga or especially flexible to perform necessary stretches that prevent and reduce injuries. The trainer ends by saying that every woman should include a stretch routine either at the beginning or end of her workout. Kayla recommends they take a look at her fitness app, called SWEAT, to find the right routine that works for them.

In addition to her fitness app, Kayla is also the co-author of the e-book The Bikini Body Guide (BBG), which contains workouts and fitness guides to help readers achieve their goals.

In the comments section of her most recent post, Kayla’s followers thanked her for her exercise videos and fitness advice, and some of them asked her questions pertaining to their own fitness journey.

“Thanks! Would love to see the stretch routine for pregnancy,” one fan commented.

“This is just what I needed! Thank you,” another Instagram user wrote.