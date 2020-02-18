Lisa Rinna, 56, Takes On Jennifer Lopez In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Lisa was inspired by JLo's recent sizzling bikini selfie.

Lisa Rinna channeled her inner JLo in a sizzling new bikini photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The 56-year-old reality star looked years younger than her actual age in the gorgeous snapshot, which showed her putting her seriously fit and toned body on full display in a dark leopard-print bikini.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the stunning outdoor bikini snap with her 2.2 million followers on February 17 as she spent time somewhere pretty tropical. The photo showed the beauty as she strut her stuff in the two-piece, which was made up of a plunging halterneck top with a thin strap that tied around her torso. The suit featured a wild blue-and-black leopard print.

Lisa paired the top with skimpy bottoms in the same bold animal-print pattern that sat well below her navel. The bottoms also featured stylish silver hardware across both of her hips, along with thin straps on both sides to make her legs look extra-long.

The bikini perfectly showcased her flat and toned middle as she also showed off her tan for the world to see.

Lisa had her toned right arm bent, with her hand in her short hair. The star rocked a number of fun accessories, including a long wooden beaded necklace and several bracelets stacked on her left wrist.

In the caption of the photo, which has received more than 35,000 likes, she borrowed a few words from the caption of a bikini photo Jennifer Lopez uploaded to Instagram on February 16, which sent social media users into a frenzy.

That snap showed JLo as she rocked a tiny white bikini while she told fans that she was feeling “Relaxed and recharged” following awards season and her stellar Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. Lisa opted for the opposite in her hilarious caption, telling fans that she was actually feeling neither of those things, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Lisa’s snap caught the attention of many of her fellow famous faces, including a few other Housewives, who left comments on the star’s sizzling bikini upload.

“Bawdy,” commented her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne.

Former Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher wrote, “Jaw on floor,” with three fire emoji.

Real Housewives of Orange Country star Tamra Judge told Lisa, “You look amazing,” with a strong arm emoji.

JLo’s sizzling photo is clearly inspiring TV stars all over, as Lisa wasn’t the only housewife to share a swimwear snap after seeing the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s recent hot bikini display.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa’s pregnant RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp slipped into her own white bikini to flash her growing baby bump as she jokingly referred to herself as “TJo.”

Lisa even commented on the post, calling it “hilarious.”