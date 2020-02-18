Fitness Trainer Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Delts In Ultra-Tight Workout Gear

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday to share a gym exercise circuit with her 3 million followers. Her routine targeted the deltoid muscles.

The fitness trainer shows off her chiseled figure as she goes through the various moves and demonstrates the correct form. She wears a black sports bra with crisscrossing cutouts over her back that expose plenty of muscle. The tight fabric in the front stops just under her chest, giving her followers a glimpse of her toned tummy. She pairs the bra with high-waisted light purple spandex pants that cling to her curves and highlight her muscular figure.

Ashleigh accessorized with a simple silver pendant necklace and silver hoop earrings. She wore her straight, long blond tresses pulled back into a ponytail with several loose strands spilling around her face. The fitness influencer added a touch of black mascara, black eyeliner, and glossy lips to complete the look.

The fitness model demonstrates four specific exercises that can be performed in the gym and that target the deltoid muscles, located in the back.

The first exercise is called the Face Pull and involves using a pulley on a weight machine, and pulling it back towards the face. The second exercise is the Reverse Grip Front Raise, in which Ashleigh raises a weighted dumbbell up from her thighs to her chest straight out in front of her.

The third exercise that Ashleigh demonstrates is the Upright Row. She uses the same dumbbell, but instead of pulling it up and out straight in front of her, she bends her arms and pulls it up towards her face against her body. The final exercise is called the Military Press, in which Ashleigh repeatedly pushes the dumbbell up over her head.

In the caption of the workout videos, the trainer tells her followers the number of reps and sets they should do for each exercise. She also stresses the importance of warming up the muscles and joints before starting a workout and recommends using a light weight so as not to cause injury during the warm-up.

Ashleigh’s followers left over 40,000 likes and several hundred comments on the videos in the first nine hours of the upload being posted. They thanked her for yet another workout and asked her for advice relating to their own fitness journey.

“Hi! Just wondering do you do cardio, or just stick to weights?” one follower asked.

“I need these purple leggings!” another Instagram user commented, adding a heart-eye emoji.