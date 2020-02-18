Fitness Trainer Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Delts In Ultra-Tight Workout Gear

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday to share a gym exercise circuit with her three million followers that targeted her deltoid muscles.

The fitness trainer shows off her chiseled figure as she goes through the various exercises and demonstrates the correct posture and position for her followers. She wears a black sports bra with criss-crossing cut outs over her back that leave plenty of back muscle exposed. The tight fabric in the front pushes up her cleavage while stopping just under her chest, giving her followers a glimpse of her toned tummy. She paired the bra with high-waisted light-purple spandex pants that cling to her curves and highlight her muscular figure.

Ashleigh accessorized with a simple silver pendant necklace and silver hoop earrings. She wore her straight, long blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail with several loose strands spilling around her face. The fitness influencer added a touch of black mascara, black eyeliner, and glossy lips to complete the look.

The fitness model demonstrates four specific exercises that can be performed in the gym and target the deltoid muscles, located in the back. The first exercise is called the Face Pull and involves using a pulley on a weight machine and pulling it back towards the face. The second exercise is the Reverse Grip Front Raise, in which Ashleigh raises a weighted dumbbell up from her thighs to her chest straight out in front of her.

The third exercise that Ashleigh demonstrates is the Upright Row. She uses the same dumbbell but instead of pulling it up and out straight in front of her, she bends her arms and pulls it up towards her face against her body. The final exercise is called the Military Press, in which Ashleigh pushes the dumbbell up over her head repeatedly.

In the caption of the workout videos, the trainer tells her followers the number of reps and sets they should do for each exercise. She also stresses the importance of warming up the muscles and joints before starting a workout and recommends using a light weight so as not to harm the muscles during the warm-up.

Ashleigh’s followers left over 40,000 likes and several hundred comments on the videos in the first nine hours of being posted. They thanked her for yet another workout and asked her advice on specific questions relating to their own fitness journey.

