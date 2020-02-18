‘The Voice’ Fans Hopeful For A Team Blake Win In New Instagram Share

They posted their support of the veteran coach on the social media site.

Fans of The Voice have a favorite coach this season, and it appears to be Blake Shelton. Viewers of the NBC show took to the show’s official Instagram to share their opinions of how they would like Blake to score a win alongside the best singer in the competition as the show heads into Season 18. Blake has already won six times in the show’s history.

The series posted an image of the 6-foot-5-inch country crooner seated in his coach’s chair to their Instagram page. In the comments section of the share, excitement appears to be building for the fun to come as the new season of The Voice readies for its debut on February 24.

In the image, taken on the set of the series, Blake is looking away from the camera. His salt-and-pepper hair is styled in its usual wavy fashion, with his curly tresses artfully pulled away from his face. Blake sports a facial scruff of beard and mustache closely cut to the angles of his ruggedly handsome face.

He is leaning toward whoever has his attention on the stage of the NBC series.

Blake is wearing a black dress shirt, a tailored dark gray jacket that has a more casual look than a regular suit topper, and blue jeans. The fashion look is finished off with dark shoes.

Fans threw their support behind Blake in the comments section of the pic, hopeful he will score his first win since Season 13 when he led singer Chloe Kohanski to victory.

Blake had won five times previous to the aforementioned season since The Voice‘s debut in the spring of 2011 with singers including Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, and Sundance Head.

“There’s that Wonderful Cowboy! Thanks for finally posting a pic of him! The main reason I watch it! He’s the Best! #TeamBlake,” said one fan, who followed their statement with two hearts and one cowboy emoji, revealing how much they enjoy watching Blake on the series.

“Team Blake all the way,” remarked a second fan of the country superstar and Voice staple.

“Can’t wait to see The Voice. TEAM BLAKE always!” noted a third fan of the singer and the series.

This season, Blake will be up against John Legend, who has scored one win in his three seasons as a coach. He will also fight for the win against longtime pal Kelly Clarkson, who has led a singer to victory three times in four seasons of competition thus far.

But perhaps his biggest challenge will be working alongside newbie coach Nick Jonas, who will take his seat alongside Kelly and John for the first time. Nick is likely hungry for his first win in his first season and will fight throughout to score the best singers for his team and coach them to victory.

An overall win for his team will depend on factors such as the singers he chooses, the songs they perform, and of course, audience participation and voting.