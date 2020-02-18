Candice Swanepoel Lies On Her Back In A Barely-There Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel sizzled in a tiny string bikini in a hot new photo.

Candice Swanepoel proudly showed off a whole lot of skin as she modeled another skimpy bikini from her own swimwear line, called Tropic of C. In a stunning new photo of her that was shared online this week, the decade-long Victoria’s Secret Angel sizzled as she laid on her back in the tiniest brown string bikini.

The photo was shared to Tropic of C’s official Instagram account on February 17 and showed the blond beauty as she got on her back with her eyes closed while she swished a sheer patterned purple scarf over part of her face.

Candice once again put her flawless model curves on full show as she flaunted all her obvious hard work in the gym and didn’t exactly leave much to the imagination when it came to her two-piece.

The 31-year-old’s barely-there bikini was made up of a revealing triangle top that only just covered her chest. The tiny pieces of silky brown material were held together with only a thing string that fastened around her torso and the same strings that stretched over both of her shoulders.

Her seriously flat and toned torso was perfectly framed in between the top and the equally skimpy bottoms, which were high-waisted with side straps that were pulled all the way up in line with her bellybutton.

Candice appeared to have her blond hair tied up in a ponytail with her hair scraped back away from her face. She rocked a coy smile with her lips together as the photographer snapped away.

She accessorized with a long gold chain fastened around her neck and appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum to show the world her obvious natural beauty.

In the caption of the upload, which has received more than 8,400 likes, Tropic of C joked that the South African lingerie model was asleep as she relaxed on a large green, yellow, and red blanket that was laid out on the floor underneath her.

Fans showed their appreciation for the star and her bikini in the comments section.

“Love this swimsuit,” one person commented.

Another Instagram user called the mom of two the “queen of swimsuit.”

“I’m dead for this pic,” a third person said.

The new photo followed another recent stunning snap which showed the beauty as she left almost nothing to the imagination in another seriously tiny bikini from her own line.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the gorgeous lingerie model flashed a serious amount of skin as she flaunted her toned booty in a strappy black thong bikini when she hit the beach somewhere very tropical.

Prior to that, it was all about the skimpy red tie-dye bikini for Candice.