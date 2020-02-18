Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour To Head To Switzerland For Parkinson’s Treatment

The rock legend scraps tour plans to take care of his health, but promises fans he'll be back on the road.

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the North American leg of his tour. One month after revealing that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, the 71-year-old Black Sabbath legend announced that his “No More Tours 2” tour will be postponed as he makes plans to go to Switzerland to deal with his health issues.

In a statement posted by Deadline, Osbourne thanked his fans for their understanding as he continues to cancel tour dates amid a series of health problems that started with a fall in his bathroom last February.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a sh*t year,” Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

The “Crazy Train” singer explained that he doesn’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute because he feels it is unfair to fans. Instead, Osbourne wants to offer his fans a refund now, and when he does hit the road for the North American tour sometime “down the road,” everyone who bought a ticket for the canceled shows will be “the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

In the comments to an Instagram post about the “No More Tours 2” cancelation, fans supported Ozzy’s decision to put his health first.

“Take your time Ozzy, we’d rather see you healthy then seeing you struggle on stage,” one fan wrote.

“You have given us a lifetime of music and memories…you owe us nothing,” another fan wrote to the rocker. “God bless…get healthy….enjoy family…enjoy memories.”

“Aww I’m sad I won’t get to see you in July Ozzy,” a third fan added. “But I wish you all the best and I really hope you can find some relief with your treatment.”

“Get well soon Ozzy!” another chimed in. “We’ll all be here when you do!”

Osbourne reportedly has promotional obligations for his upcoming album Ordinary Man (due out February 21), and then he will head to Europe for his medical care.

Last month, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne opened up to Good Morning America about Ozzy’s medical diagnosis that he kept a secret from his fans for nearly a year. The singer revealed that after surgery on his neck he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder PRKN 2.

Osbourne also said 2019 was the worst year of his life. The “Mama I’m Coming Home” singer told GMA that 2019 was “painful” and “miserable” for him.