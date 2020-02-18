Australian Model Laura Amy Shows Off Killer Figure In Neon Pink Bikini

Social media influencer Laura Amy shared a jaw-dropping new photo to her Instagram account that was an instant hit with her 792,000 followers. The 27-year-old bombshell flashed her assets in a steamy new photo uploaded Tuesday, February 18, as she modeled an ultra-revealing bikini that flaunted her killer physique.

In the brand new photo, the Australian beauty was photographed indoors, in what seems like a living room. She was lounging on the wooden floor in her skimpy two-piece bathing suit with her legs spread while holding a few strands of hair with her right hand, as she faced the camera and gave a sultry look. The golden rays of sunlight coming from a nearby window made Laura’s tanned skin glow.

The brunette stunner sported a neon print swimsuit that featured a low neckline, flaunting her ample cleavage in the process. The risqué swimsuit also featured thin straps that were tied over her neck and around her back. She wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were pretty high cut, showing off Laura’s trim waist and taut stomach. It had also featured thin straps on the sides that were tied, accentuating her slender hips.

Laura wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that hung over her shoulders and back. Not to drive away from the attention from her sexy display, she opted for a no-jewelry look. She wore a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, thick mascara, black eyeliner, bronzer, and a hint of blush, as well as highlighter, and a nude-colored lipstick.

Laura revealed in the caption that her daring ensemble was from the online fashion brand, Oh Polly. Laura also made sure to tag the brand in the photo itself, as well as in the caption.

The new upload gained more than 8,900 likes and over 250 comments in just 2 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of Laura’s fans and fellow Instagram models flocked to the comments section of the post to shower her with compliments on her enviable curves, while others were short on words and chimed in using a trail of emoji instead.

“Love this bby,” fellow Australian model Abby Dowse commented on the photo, adding two hearts emoji at the end of her comment.

“Holy wow you’re an absolute babe,” one of Laura’s followers gushed.

While one fan asked what lipstick she wore on the photo, and Laura answered, “Mac liner in whirl and NYX liquid lip in Cabo.”

“Astonishing as usual,” a third social media fan wrote.