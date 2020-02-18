‘One Piece’ Episode 922 Spoilers, Recap: Orochi’s True Form And Connection With World Government Revealed!

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “A Tale of Chivalry! Zoro and Tonoyasu’s Little Trip!,” featured several interesting scenes, including the conversation between the shogun of the Land of Wano, Kurozumi Orochi, and the representatives from the World Government. One Piece Episode 922 also gave a hint regarding Shogun Orochi’s devil fruit.

In One Piece Episode 922, the representatives of the World Government, Cipher Pol Aigis Zero, were seen having a meeting with Shogun Orochi. Though the Land of Wano is yet to open its borders to the world, it turned out to be a major exporter of weapons. As Shogun Orochi noted, the World Government also didn’t really want to open the borders of the Land of Wano since it is the place where they secretly buy weapons to fight pirates.

Before he suffered a massive defeat from the hands of Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy at Dressrosa, Shogun Orochi revealed that former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo was serving as the middleman in the weapon transactions between the Land of Wano and the World Government. Now that Doflamingo is in Impel Down, the World Government has no choice but to directly engage in a negotiation with the Land of Wano.

However, based on their conversation in One Piece Episode 922, their first direct weapon transaction with the Land of Wano won’t be going to be smooth. Shogun Orochi blatantly told them that they are planning to take an “unfair advantage” of the situation. Though the representatives of the World Government anticipated such a thing to happen, they still think that Shogun Orochi’s demands are unreasonable.

Shogun Orochi doesn’t seem to have any intention of lowering his demands, saying that the Land of Wano didn’t really need the help of the World Government since they are self-sufficient. As of now, all they wanted is a greater power that is why they are demanding a warship in exchange for weapons. Shogun Orochi said that the next time they enter another negotiation, they would be asking for Dr. Vegapunk.

When one of the representatives of the World Government said that they won’t be giving up Dr. Vegapunk, Shogun Orochi didn’t think twice before shooting him in the head. Luckily, the bullet didn’t penetrate his mask. When the conversation heated up in One Piece Episode 922, Shogun Orochi used his devil fruit power to transform into a multi-headed snake. Shogun Orochi told the representatives of the World Government that they aren’t afraid of the Celestial Dragons nor the Navy. Shogun Orochi also confidently said that even the World Government attack them all at once, they won’t be able to win since Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido is backing them up.