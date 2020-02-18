All The ‘Walking Dead’ Series Are Already Mapped Out But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Set In Stone

AMC's chief content officer, Scott Gimple, reveals that the story arcs for the 'Walking Dead' franchise have already been mapped out well in advance.

AMC’s Walking Dead universe has become ever-expansive since it initially branched out into the spin-off series, Fear The Walking Dead. With a third series set to premiere this year, there is also a trio of movies in development that will further delve into Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) story after he was rescued from certain death in Season 9.

According to a recent interview with the chief content officer, Scott Gimple, everything has been mapped out ahead of time regarding all of The Walking Dead shows.

According to Comic Book, Gimple has stated that the plan for the overall arc of all of the series set within the franchise has already been planned well in advance. When interviewed on The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV’s Top 5, Gimple insisted that rather than the traditional corkboards used to record overall series arcs, there are “long, typed out documents” regarding how all of the series will unfold.

“That’s why having it up on a corkboard doesn’t really work. You have to have it in documents and written out, and it looks a little crazy that way, but yeah, having it up on the wall is bad business.”

While everything has been planned and mapped out, that doesn’t mean that everything is set in stone either. Instead, these documents are considered a guideline set out by AMC as to how they would like the series to play out. However, it is at the discretion of the series showrunners as to how everything eventually unfolds.

“It does change a lot, and the points of connection, you need a lot of flexibility,” Gimple explained.

“One big part of it, with the showrunners that I work with, it’s trying not to be prescriptive. It’s trying to give them the arena of connection and then let them have their story within it.”

AMC chief, Sarah Barnett, also believes that even though the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based has been completed, there are still plenty of stories to be told and that the TV franchise can go well beyond what has already been presented in the comic books. However, viewers will have to turn into the Season 10 return in order to find out what will happen next in that particular corner of the universe.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 10 finale will be followed by the Season 1 premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.