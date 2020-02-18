‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Viewers Concerned About Carol’s Fate After Title Reveal For Episode 14

It has been reported that Episode 14 of 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 will be titled 'Look at the Flowers.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to Metro, the title for Episode 14 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 has given viewers cause for concern. Titled “Look at the Flowers,” fans are now concerned that Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) might lose her life in the upcoming episode.

The term “look at the flowers” has become synonymous with Carol after she uttered the phrase all the way back in Season 4 of The Walking Dead. In this episode, which was also Episode 14 of that season, Carol ended up having to deal with a survivor called Lizzie Samuels (Brighton Sharbino), who was not coping with the post-apocalyptic environment. Lizzie was also a child, which made the episode almost too much for the audience to bear when Carol told her to turn around and look at the flowers before she shot and killed her.

So, when Metro pointed out that Sky Germany had already posted the title of Episode 14 to their schedule, it has given fans cause for concern.

With the title so closely tied to Carol, many viewers are suspecting that her time could be up this season. With the Whisperer War already promised in the second half of this season, it seems very likely that some main characters will lose their lives.

Gene Page / AMC

However, there is another theory as to why the episode could be titled “Look at the Flowers.” This theory sees Carol being the one to execute the leader of the Whisperers, Alpha (Samantha Morton), in much the same way in which she did to Lizzie in Season 4. This theory doesn’t tie into how the Whisperer War unfolded in the comic books on which AMC has based its TV series. However, AMC has been known to change things up significantly to give the TV version its own slant.

As yet, no other details have been released regarding this episode. AMC has not released an independent synopsis for the Season 10 returning episode, let alone for an episode featured towards the middle of the second half of the season. Nor has the title of Episode 14 been officially confirmed by AMC. This means that viewers will likely have to wait a little longer in order to find out more about this episode and Carol’s fate in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.