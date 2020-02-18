Snoop Dogg’s Son Responds To Homophobic Comments About Him Wearing Women’s Clothing And Makeup

The 22-year-old says he was channeling Prince and Rick James.

Snoop Dogg‘s son, Cordell Broadus, has been in the spotlight for the majority of his young life. Recently, photos of him wearing women’s clothing and makeup for a photo shoot went viral, and the budding model was inundated with hateful comments. The model responded to these by posting a video statement on Instagram saying he is an artist who cannot be confined to traditional labels.

Broadus is attempting to follow in his father’s footsteps by enjoying a career in the public eye. According to Page Six, the 22-year-old followed up his football playing days at UCLA by pursuing a modeling career. The six-foot-three-inch aspiring model secured his first campaign in 2016 with the brand MCM Worldwide. He followed that up by walking the runway for Philip Plein in September 2017.

The pictures that went viral are nothing like the style he has showcased in previous campaigns. These photos show him wearing a pink blouse with lace garments including a large flower, along with eyeliner and earrings. It is unknown when the pictures were taken or for what campaign they were shot for, but they have captured plenty of negative online attention.

This photo shoot went viral when various popular Instagram blogs shared them. Although some of the comments have been positive and praise Broadus for embracing a non-traditional look, many of the replies were homophobic in nature.

“I’m so sick of it!! Every handsome black male entertainer is with this GAY sh*t,” one person commented on the photos.

“Gayish we can all agree on that lmao,” said another.

“These are the last days. Snoop wtf,” one Instagram user wrote.

Broadus was aware that hateful comments were circulating so he decided to address them. HotNewHipHop reports the 22-year-old took to Instagram and addressed the issue to his 769,000 followers.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories Broadus says he was playing a role for the photos and likened the performance to two iconic musicians.

“I was embodying a role, that sh*t was on masculinity, and I channeled my inner Prince, I channeled my inner Rick James, and I don’t understand it,” the model said in the post.

He believes people react differently when non-black artists wear makeup.

“Whenever other artists that are not black wear makeup, paint their nails or put eyeliner on, society doesn’t put a label on them,” the former UCLA Bruin said.

Broadus concluded his online statement by saying he will continue to express himself artistically and not “follow the rules.” He also encouraged people to stop “labeling” himself and others.