‘Talking Dead’ Guests Has Fans Worried About Certain Characters’ Fates In ‘The Walking Dead’

Cooper Andrews and Lauren Ridloff are scheduled to appear on 'Talking Dead' after the Season 10 return of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With the guest announcement for AMC’s Talking Dead recently made, some viewers are concerned that it could be a spoiler situation regarding the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during the midseason finale, a large group of series regulars was trapped in a cave surrounded by a massive herd of walkers that had been amassed by the antagonistic group called the Whisperers. Already, there has been plenty of speculation about who survives when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns on Sunday night.

According to Fansided, two of these characters will be appearing on Talking Dead when it airs after the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead. Cooper Andrews, who plays fan-favorite, Jerry will feature on the talk show along with Lauren Ridloff, who plays the deaf character, Connie. Along with these actors, the director for Episode 9, Michael E. Satrazemis, will also feature.

As some fans have been speculating, quite often when characters appear on Talking Dead, it occurs because their character has died during the episode. With both of these characters trapped, the potential is there that neither survives on Sunday night.

Already, Jerry has appeared in a trailer for the Season 10 return and things do not look good at all for this character. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been a spoiler image released by AMC that appears to show Jerry in the background fighting alongside Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Considering Ezekiel is not one of the characters trapped in the cave by the walkers, Jerry appears to survive Episode 9 at least.

However, Connie’s fate has remained a mystery since the midseason finale. This character has not been seen in any of the trailers for the upcoming return of The Walking Dead, nor has she appeared in any promotional images for the series. As a result of this, many viewers are fearful of why Lauren would be appearing on Talking Dead after the episode airs. Of course, fans will likely just have to wait until the series returns on Sunday night in order to find out more regarding the fates of these characters.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23. Talking Dead will return at 11:21 p.m. ET on AMC, following after the Season 5 premiere of Better Call Saul, which airs directly after The Walking Dead.