UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage In Skin-Tight Black Outfit

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer thrilled her Instagram followers with a post earlier on Monday, where she showed off plenty of skin, in part, to advertise her favorite skin supplement.

The model lounged on a taupe chair in the image, and various matching furniture and a bed were visible in the background. She wore a long-sleeve, skin-tight black top that featured sheer lace sleeves, and strategic mesh areas on her bust and down her stomach. The garment’s neckline gave Brittney’s followers on the popular social media platform a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. She paired the sexy shirt with tight leather-look shiny black high waisted pants. The look showed off the UFC octagon girl’s enviable flat stomach. She accessorized the outfit with medium twisted gold hoop earrings and a bold necklace that rested above her cleavage.

Brittney wore a two-toned lip color that featured dark pink on the outside with a pop of lighter pink near the center of her bottom lip. She gently smiled as she gazed into the camera’s lens. The model’s eye’s popped with various shades of pink and brown eyeshadow, which she completed with dramatic black eyeliner and black mascara. Brittney’s heavily highlighted brunette hair fell in soft waves over one shoulder, and she rested one finger on her face, showing off a dark manicure. The light hit her face, making it appear to glow.

In the caption, the model shared details about how she makes her coffee taste sweet within any additional sweetener, and her followers on the popular social media platform loved the look. More than 22,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button expressing their approval. Plus, over 270 people also took the time to leave a positive message in the reply section.

“You don’t need any beauty cream or lotion. You are God gifted natural beauty. That’s why I tell everyone you’re an angel without wings,” declared one fan.

“Brittney Palmer, you are the most stunning woman I’ve ever seen. Love those leather pants,” a second follower gushed.

“Looking amazing with that gorgeous smile and beautiful hazel eyes hope you have a wonderful week,” wrote a third.

“You look amazing as always!! Brittney” noted a fourth, who also left two red rose emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Brittney teased her fan just before Valentine’s Day when she posted a beautiful picture of herself wearing a black bustier and sheer black stockings, sitting atop a romantic pink velvet couch.