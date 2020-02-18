Teddi Mellencamp Recreates Jennifer Lopez Bikini Photo As ‘TJo’ With Makeup-Free Selfie

Teddi showed off her baby bump in a tiny two-piece.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave recreated the smoking hot bikini snapshot that Jennifer Lopez posted on her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon. However, unlike the singer, Teddi was rocking a baby bump.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share side-by-side photos of her and JLo’s bikini bodies. The mirror selfie that Jennifer, 50, had previously shared with her followers proved to be a massive hit, racking up over 1.5 million likes in just half an hour. The photo set that Teddi, 38, posted on her account didn’t get quite as much love, but it also proved to be rather popular with her fans.

In the original shot shared by Jenny from the Block, the singer was flaunting her washboard abs in a white string bikini that left little to the imagination. Teddi’s two-piece was also rather tiny, and it was mostly white. However, her bathing suit bottoms featured a tan panel in the middle.

The adjustable triangle cups on Teddi’s top were actually a bit smaller than Jennifer’s. The reality show star was wearing them slightly scrunched up and pulled fall apart to show off her cleavage and decolletage. Her chest was spilling out of the bottom and sides of the tiny garment. Unlike Jennifer’s top, Teddi’s had halter ties that were doubled up on both sides for a little extra support.

Jennifer’s bikini bottoms had thin string sides that were pulled up high on her sculpted hips. The sides of Teddi’s bottoms were thick, and she had them pulled down low to accommodate her pregnant belly.

Like JLo, Teddi was wearing her hair pulled up high on top of her head. However, her topknot wasn’t wound as tight. Unlike Jennifer, she appeared to be going makeup-free, but she was doing a spot-on imitation of the singer’s sultry facial expression.

Teddi added a humorous geotag to her post, letting her fans know that she was sharing it with them from the comfort of her couch. The fitness guru also referred to herself as “TJo” in her caption.

Over the span of an hour, Teddi’s post received over 22,000 likes and 500 comments. Her fellow RHOB star Lisa Rinna deemed it “hilarious” in her response.

“Just be careful on the pole,” quipped comedian Heather McDonald in reference to Jennifer’s role as a stripper in the movie Hustlers.

“Still just Teddi from the block,” another commenter wrote.

“Can’t even tell a difference! Which one is which?!?!” a third fan remarked.

“I seriously thought the left pic was you before becoming pregnant! You look great!!” a fourth admirer gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teddi’s due date is sometime in March. She’s expecting a little girl, which will be her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave. JLo, meanwhile, has given birth to two children, 11-year-old twins Maximillian and Emme.