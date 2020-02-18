Yanet Garcia Flaunts World Famous Booty While Riding A Bike In Skimpy Black Thong

Yanet Garcia’s most recent Instagram share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, she has never been shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the latest update that was added to her scandalous feed, Garcia dropped jaws in some seriously sexy swimwear.

The photo was picture-perfect with Garcia and her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, riding bikes together and holding hands. The pair were surrounded by beautiful green trees as they rode on a pavement surface. The weather girl left little to the imagination while clad in a black bikini that featured a thong back, showcasing her fit booty. Over the swimsuit, the beauty rocked a sheer black dress, leaving her toned arms and legs on display.

The social media sensation wore her long brunette locks down and waved as they fell all the way down to her upper back. For the outing, Howes was dressed pretty casually, wearing a light blue t-shirt and a pair of black shorts along with a backward hat. The model geo-tagged her location at Dorado Beach and in the caption, she simply added a heart and smiley-face emoji, tagging her boyfriend as well.

The new share has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning the stunner a ton of attention from followers with over 166,000 likes in addition to 500 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment on the photo with emoji.

“You are so sexy, I can’t even get over it,” one fan commented, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“So little left to the imagination. Love it!,” another Instagrammer gushed.

“I love you so much Yanet. You are my idol,” a third social media user raved, trailing their words with a few smiley face emoji.

