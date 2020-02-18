Olivia Culpo Slays In A Skimpy Versace Bikini And Sheer Maxi Skirt: ‘Let’s Go To The Beach’

Olivia Culpo is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model headed to the beach for some relaxation, but not before snapping some steamy photos to share with her 4.6 million Instagram followers. The 27-year-old uploaded a total of four photos to show off her look for her time by the water, which were taken on the balcony of what appeared to be a hotel room. No geotag was included in the post, though it is likely that the impromptu photoshoot was in Mexico, as Olivia has been vacationing there with her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey for the last few days.

The brunette bombshell is known for sporting some scandalous swimwear, and her most recent ensemble certainly followed suit. Olivia looked smoking hot in a minuscule two-piece from Versace that did way more showing than covering up, sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram feed.

Olivia slayed in her itty-bitty bikini from the luxury fashion brand that left very little to the imagination. The set boasted an ornate gold and cheetah-print pattern that alone was enough to turn heads, however, its revealing design had likely already done the job. The model’s swimwear included a halter-style top with triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a racy display of their own. The piece showcased the beauty’s long legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, which also teased a glimpse of her curvy booty. She also sported a stunning maxi skirt made of a completely sheer black material that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The former Miss Universe completed her look with a pair of black Bottega Veneta sandals, and slung a black leather hobo bag over her shoulder. Her dark tresses fell messily behind her shoulders, and she opted for a minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans had nothing but love for Olivia’s bikini-clad social media appearance. The sizzling snaps have earned over 86,000 likes after just two hours of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so gorgeous,” one person commented.

Another said that Olivia was “unreal.”

“It must be exhausting being this perfect,” wrote a third.

“You are out of this world,” quipped a fourth.

Olivia often dazzles her Instagram followers with her flawless physique. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a pair of black leather pants that clung to her famous curves in all of the right ways. That look also proved popular, earning more than 114,000 likes.