Ryan Newman Crash Update: NASCAR Driver Listed In Serious Condition With Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Ryan Newman is listed in serious condition following a rollover crash at the Daytona 500.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available,” read a statement released by Roush Fenway Racing a short while ago.

The crash occurred as Newman, 42, in the lead, made his way through Turn 4 for the final time. With Ryan Blaney making a move inside in the No. 12 Menards/Peak Ford — after potentially being bumped by race winner Denny Hamlin in the No. 12 FedEx Express car, Newman moved inside to defend and Blaney’s car seemed to make contact with the right rear of Newman’s Koch Industries Ford.

Newman’s car went into the wall hard, flipping over and eventually crossing the finish line on its roof amid a shower of sparks. You can watch a video of the crash below.

Scary finish at #DAYTONA500 when leader Ryan Newman flipped right before the finish. Denny Hamlin wins but all thoughts on Newman right now. pic.twitter.com/Fltj5w5d2g — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) February 18, 2020

It took about 10 minutes for rescue crews to pull Newman from the vehicle. He was placed on a stretcher as crews blocked the camera’s view by using a large, black shield. Newman was transported to a Florida-area hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. According to WFTV, Newman was in surgery just after 10 p.m. Eastern, but “he is expected to live.”

No other drivers were injured in the crash.

This Wasn’t Ryan Newman’s First Daytona 500 Crash

Newman’s latest wreck came 17 years after he survived a previous crash at Daytona. At the 2003 Daytona 500, Newman’s No. 12 Dodge flipped and rolled end-over-end after making contact with Ken Schrader and Bobby Labonte. Newman survived the wreck without injury. Both Dodge and Penske Racing were reportedly investigated following the incident.

Over the course of his NASCAR Cup Series career, Newman has racked up 18 wins, including a first-place finish at 2008’s Daytona 500. He has raced under four major banners in his NASCAR tenure: Penske Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing, and Roush Fenway Racing. During this time, he’s driven cars made by domestic manufacturers Chevrolet, Dodge, and Ford.

Ryan Newman and his wife, Krissie, are parents to two daughters, Brooklyn Sage, 10, and Ashlyn Olivia, 7. Ryan and Krissie recently announced their decision to separate. Just after Monday’s crash, Krissie tweeted “Omg.” She has not tweeted since.