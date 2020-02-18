Bombshell Brooke Evers Sizzles In A Black See-Through Top Decorated With Colorful Patches

Aussie bombshell Brooke Evers shared a sultry pic on Instagram earlier today. Her 591,000 followers were treated to a gorgeous visual of the blond model wearing a sheer top with a few tasteful prints to cover up her nipples and keep the pic safe for Instagram.

According to the geotag on her post, Brooke was visiting the Bangkok Spa Massage on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, California. She posed for the photo while standing in front of a white wall, although it wasn’t clear if it was taken indoors or outdoors.

Brooke wore a see-through long-sleeve shirt with several different colorful patches, including a diamond, lips, a unicorn, a rainbow, a bumblebee, and more, adorning it. It didn’t look like she wore a bra underneath her top, but the precariously placed patches hid her nipples from view. However, her incredible cleavage was still visible through the fabric. The stunner’s taut midriff was also exposed.

The vixen accessorized her look with a casual black beanie, and she left her long tousled blond hair loose where it cascaded down her chest. She finalized the look with a full face of makeup. Brooke’s expert application included a shimmering shade of orange eyeshadow dusted across her lids. She thickened her lashes with mascara and groomed her eyebrows. On her cheeks, she blended in bronzer and rouge. Brooke also plumped her parted lips with glossy lipstick.

Within two hours of going live, Brooke’s post accumulated more than 2,500 likes and over 40 comments. Fans quickly flocked to her comments section to praise her look and appreciate her curves. Several of her famous colleagues liked and commented on her post, too, including former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge. James Kennedy, Rosanna Arkle, and Kim Lee also wrote compliments.

“I don’t understand how your husband can stop looking at you. I mean I look at your pictures forever,” raved one admirer.

“Fav pic of you! Love it. And dig the shirt,” gushed another user.

“Srsly the hottest chick ever,” contributed a third fan.

“[S]he’s a showstoppahhhh,” chimed in a fourth person, inserting several flame emoji to their remark.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Brooke had shared a smoking hot snapshot of herself wearing pulled-down jeans that exposed her voluptuous booty. She wore a scanty thong beneath her denim pants that left little to the imagination. Brooke paired her bottoms with a tied yellow t-shirt — that image racked up more than 10,000 likes.