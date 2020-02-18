See Kanye West Refuse To Kiss Kim Kardashian On ‘Kiss Cam’ In Awkward Moment At NBA All Star Game

The couple's awkward moment was caught on the jumbotron.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were among the stars who flocked to Chicago this past weekend for the NBA All Star game. The celebrity couple experienced an awkward moment when they were caught on the stadium’s ‘kiss cam’ and West would not move in for a kiss.

Shortly after failing to kiss on the United Center’s big screen the clip went viral. West and Kardashian were sitting court side and the video starts with the mother-of-four looking into the camera wearing a large rust-orange puffer jacket. She blows kisses into the camera as fans who see her on the big screen start to applaud.

The scene quickly turns awkward as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turns her head and puckers her lips expecting a kiss from her husband. When the camera pans over, West is seen staring into the camera with his sunglasses on – seemingly oblivious to the failed ‘kiss cam.’

He glances up at the big screen unaware of the missed opportunity while his wife is left hanging and still glancing over at him. Once the camera zooms out to show both the stars – and it’s clear he will not be kissing her – the 39-year-old takes matters into her own hands and plants a giant kiss on West’s cheek.

The rapper looks pleasantly surprised by his wife’s public display of affection and flashes a giant smile as the camera cuts away.

Fans chimed in on the couple’s uncomfortable moment.

“My mans didn’t want no damn kiss,” one Instagram user wrote along with a laughing emoji.

“Well that was awkward,” several users wrote.

Other fans seemed to read into the situation as a sign of problems in the relationship.

“You can tell she is concerned with his mental health, sensitivity and overall well-being,” one concerned fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some were more preoccupied by Kardashian’s outfit than the kiss.

“Sleeping bags.. so hot right now,” a person responded on Instagram.

Even though there was a disconnect with their kiss, the reality TV star enjoyed the moment enough to share it on her Instagram story. She posted the full 15 second clip to her account for her 160 million followers to see.

West was not the only famous Chicago native making headlines this weekend in the Windy City. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, President Barack Obama made an impromptu appearance at an NBA Cares event. He helped young stars hand out school supplies to over 500 children, and took time to talk hoops with Zion Williamson, and Luka Doncic and Trae Young.