‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Peter Weber Excited For Hometown With Victoria Fuller, ‘I Have A Really Good Feeling’

The Bachelor spoilers for Monday’s episode tease that Peter Weber is facing quite the intense roller coaster with his hometown dates. A new sneak peek of his time with Victoria Fuller reveals how excited the two are to be in Virginia together. However, teasers signal that the two are in for a big surprise.

A preview from ABC shows a glimpse of Peter and Victoria’s hometown date. It appears that this is from early on in the pair’s time together in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia. It looks like perhaps they spend some time checking out the Virginia Beach Boardwalk, as they are seen taking some old-time photos and sitting on an outdoor patio along the beach.

During the clip, Peter can be heard saying that he’s extremely happy in the midst of this and he notes that he knows a life with Victoria would never be boring. The Bachelor spoilers reveal that the two will get ice cream cones and spend time with her dog and he’ll be anxious to see where their relationship heads.

As the two sit along the beach, Peter will note that he can tell that Victoria is much more relaxed and herself now that she’s back in Virginia. The Bachelor spoilers share that she’ll note that this is a chance for them to focus on just the two of them. Victoria does appear to be much calmer and relaxed than has sometimes been the case during earlier points of filming.

After that, Peter will say that this will be good and that he’s got a really good feeling about this. Victoria agrees, and the sneak peek shows the two holding hands underneath their table.

While Peter and Victoria may be feeling confident at this point of her hometown date, The Bachelor spoilers tease that this will change before long. One of Peter’s ex-girlfriends will snag a chance to talk to him while the couple is enjoying an outdoor concert. What she has to say about her experience with Victoria will leave Peter rattled.

Before Peter and Victoria go into the house to meet her family in the evening, The Bachelor spoilers indicate that he’ll ask her about what his ex-girlfriend Merissa shared with him. She’ll seemingly get quite upset and defensive about what he says and this is said to lead to a shocking hometown date first.

The Bachelor spoilers suggest that this hometown date shocker will take fans on a wild roller coaster ride alongside Peter and Victoria. In fact, it sounds as if everybody will get to see the rose ceremony that comes after these hometowns, and viewers may be surprised by the result.

Can Peter and Victoria navigate the challenges they face during this hometown date? The Bachelor spoilers hint that this will likely go down in franchise history as one of the craziest hometowns ever and everybody will be quite anxious to see where this heads next.