Taylor Swift’s Dad Fought Off A Home Invader & Later Helped Police Catch Him

Pop superstar Taylor Swift may have sung that she was “ready for combat” in her new song “The Archer,” but it was her father, Scott Swift, who had to put words to action last month. The 67-year-old managed fight off a home invader who had broken into his home and later helped police identify the perpetrator, according to The Daily Mail.

The incident occurred on January 17, when the famous father returned to his $4 million penthouse at the Vinoy Place Towers in St. Petersburg, Florida only to find it being burglarized. The thief was Terrence Hoover, a 30-year-old who had been arrested before for a number of different crimes.

Hoover had managed to break into the apartment by using the emergency escape stairwell and climbing all 13 floors to Swift’s residence. He had reportedly been inside the apartment for under a minute before Swift returned home.

Though the famous father was more than double Hoover’s age, it did not stop the former stockbroker. Swift took on Hoover, who quickly fled the scene.

Though Hoover ironically called to report the altercation, he remained on the loose after police were unable to locate him. Hoover was finally found a week ago, and was immediately arrested on charges of burglary.

Swift managed to get a final piece of justice after he identified Hoover out of a photo lineup.

The 30-year-old currently remains in jail on a $50,000 bond. This recent arrest is the latest in a number of charges that he has earned throughout the years, including the more serious crimes of domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It is not known whether Hoover had specifically targeted Swift’s residence or if it was chosen at random. The apartment spans the entire top floor of the luxury apartment building, and can boast three bedrooms spread over 5,359 square feet.

Fans of the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer will be relieved to know that Taylor was not with her father at the time.

Though Taylor did not made any comment on the incident, it is likely that the pop star was in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the time of the crime, preparing for the premiere of her documenting Miss Americana. The Netflix production opened at the Sundance Film Festival, and documented Taylor’s life since releasing album Reputation and becoming a political activist.

The documentary also covered aspects of Taylor’s personal life. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, eagle-eyed fans went wild after they spotted Taylor wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in one of the scenes.