American YouTuber Gabbie Hanna Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Pink Bikini

The YouTuber left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, American YouTuber Gabbie Hanna delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post.

The provocative pictures show the 29-year-old posing in her backyard at her Southern California home on a sunny day. Gabbie, who has documented her fitness journey in a series of YouTube videos, flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy pink string bikini. The tiny two-piece put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display. The New York Times bestselling author accessorized the sexy look with a dainty choker necklace and numerous earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the bombshell pulled back her pink hair in a messy bun and opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She did, however, sport a trendy black-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, the singer-songwriter stood with her hands on her shoulders, as she jutted out her hips. She closed her eyes and turned her head to face away from the camera. The following photo consists of Gabbie laying on her stomach on outdoor furniture. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere.

In the caption, Gabbie implied that she would like to take some time off to go on a holiday.

Fans seemed to love the suggestive post as it has racked up more than 90,000 likes since it was shared. Many of Gabbie’s admirers also took the time to shower the social media star with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Omg you are so gorgeous,” gushed one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re so beautiful and an amazing role model for us!!” added a different devotee.

“I am so happy you’re proud of your body. You’ve come a long way for all the self love you have now and you truly inspired me. Your journey and all your hard work and everything you do is admirable,” said another follower.

“Omg [you] look amazing. Talk about a glow up! [You] have always been beautiful. But now that you have the body you wished for, you must feel more confident,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Gabbie has not yet replied to the comments.

As fans are aware, the Pennsylvania native is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she occasionally posts racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.