‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Says She’s ‘Not Interested’ In Reconciling With Reza Farahan

Mercedes 'MJ' Javid doesn't want to mend her relationship with her former bestie.

Mercedes “MJ” Javid appeared on Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked about her thoughts on a future reconciliation with her former bestie, Reza Farahan.

As she sat alongside The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and host Andy Cohen, the Shahs of Sunset cast member was met with a fan who wanted to know if she and Farahan had been in touch, and if there was any possibility of the two of them making amends.

Sadly, after being asked about her and Farahan’s future, Javid made it clear that she has no interest in rekindling her friendship with her co-star.

“Absolutely not interested and shame on him. He’s a coward and this apology tour that he is on is ridiculous,” Javid replied.

Javid then said that the last time she spoke to Farahan, the two of them were attending BravoCon with their co-stars in New York City in November. She also revealed Farahan awkwardly approached her at the event and described their interaction as “very weird” and “very odd.”

Later on in the show, Javid revealed that she is still friends with a number of her former Shahs of Sunset co-stars, including Sammy, Shervin, and Nema and said they actually showed up when she was in the hospital after giving birth to her baby boy, Shams, last year.

“A lot of my friends were there for me, aside from, you know, Reza, who still has not answered the very simple question, ‘Where the F were you babe?'” she wondered on the WWHL: After Show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Farahan also spoke of his strained relationship with Javid during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, confirming that while he did say the two of them were in a good place after their run-in at BravoCon, they were no longer in that same place.

“When I said we were in a good place, it was because we weren’t communicating. We weren’t fighting. So, it was better than when we were fighting with one another. And unfortunately today we are not in a great place,” Farahan explained, according to a clip shared by Bravo.

Farahan then said that he and Javid are no longer communicating before adding that he was hoping God would heal their hearts, as well as the hearts of their spouses, and make way for a potential reunion in the future.