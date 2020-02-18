‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Casting News: Witchers Lambert and Coen Reportedly Cast

Paul Bullion and Yasen Atour have been recently reported as to be playing Lambert and Coen in Season 2 of 'The Witcher.'

Two new characters have been cast for Season 2 of Netflix‘s The Witcher, according to Gizmodo. They report that fansite, Redanian Intelligence, has revealed the casting for two Witchers that will be joining the next season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to this report, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders, The Bastard Executioner) has been cast in the role of Lambert. Meanwhile, Yasen Atour (Dark Heart, Strike Back) will star as Coen. it is believed that these characters will appear in at least three episodes of the upcoming season.

Both of these characters are Witchers, just like Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who featured as one of the main characters in Season 1 of Netflix’s hit new epic fantasy series.

Lambert is a character of which Geralt once wrote a limerick about. As a game character, he is considered to be one of the younger Witchers.

While characters such as Geralt and Lambert trained at the School of the Wolf, Coen is actually a Witcher from Poviss who trained at the School of the Griffin. He also taught Ciri (Freya Allan) swordplay so it seems likely he will play an important role in Season 2 now that Ciri has finally met up with Geralt of Rivia.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

Season 1 of Netflix’s hit epic fantasy series followed Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) as they were introduced to the audience and then, as they came together in a set up that will see the characters follow a more uniform path in the second season. With these latest casting rumors, it seems likely that the highly anticipated Kaer Morhen storyline will feature in Season 2. This location is where Witchers used to be trained.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, may have also have been offered the role of fellow Witcher, Vesemir. This character is also a Witcher as well as potentially being involved with the rumored Kaer Morhen story arc.

Currently, all of these castings have not yet been officially announced via Netflix so they must be considered rumors for the time being. This means that viewers will likely have to wait a little longer regarding any official news for Season 2 of The Witcher.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.