Hannah Palmer Slips Off Her Shirt To Reveal A White Ribbed String Bikini And Plays With A Dog On The Beach

Hannah also posed with a surfboard.

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer looked smoking hot in a white string bikini as filmed a new Bang Energy drink ad on a stunning beach. However, an adorable dog almost stole the show from the social media smokeshow.

On Monday, Hannah took to Instagram to share the promotional video with her 1.2 million followers. It opened with a shot of the curvaceous model wearing a light yellow T-shirt with the front tucked up underneath her bikini top. She was posing with a yellow surfboard, which she was holding up in a vertical position. Hannah had her back to the camera to reveal that she was wearing a pair of white thong bikini bottoms.

The tiny triangle back of the garment left little to the imagination. As she flaunted her pert posterior, Hannah looked back over her shoulder at the camera. Her long hair was damp and shining underneath the golden light of the setting sun. The natural beauty had her full, bright pink lips parted, and she was just beginning to flash a teasing smile when the video cut to a different scene.

Hannah was briefly shown making the acquaintance of a friendly brown dog. The excited pooch jumped up to greet the model as leaned over and tried to pet it.

Hannah eventually removed her damp T-shirt to reveal her white ribbed bikini top. The garment featured triangle cups that were straining to contain her ample cleavage. She gave fans a better view of her chest when she leaned over toward the camera and laughed.

The model was shown striking various poses, with and without the surfboard. She played with her hair, tugged on her bikini top, gulped down some of her energy drink, and got down on her knees in the damp sand. A close-up shot revealed that she was wearing minimal makeup, including pearly white eye shadow and a light coat of mascara. Her flawless skin had an all-over glow.

Over the span of three hours, Hannah’s video racked up over 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You’re a pretty girl, I wish you success in your goals,” wrote one thoughtful fan.

“You’re like a wave that just knocked me over absolutely stunning,” read another response to her video.

Hannah’s canine companion also inspired a few comments.

“That dog was me,” one admirer remarked.

“I love your dog!” another fan wrote.

Hannah’s video was seemingly shot the same day that she posed for an even more revealing photo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was posing with the same yellow surfboard and rocking the same white thong bikini bottoms. However, she wasn’t wearing a top at all.