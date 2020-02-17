Nicole Scherzinger Wears Cropped PVC Vest & Cut-Out Pants In Behind-The-Scenes Polaroids

The Pussycat Dolls are back and they are hotter than ever.

The lead singer of the group, Nicole Scherzinger, shared two new photos of herself that are behind-the-scenes shots from their latest music video, “React,” taken on a polaroid camera. In both images, Scherzinger was captured in the warehouse where they filmed some of the music video.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper stunned in a light pink PVC cropped vest top that displayed her insanely toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with half latex sleeves and cut-out pants of the color. The PVC material went down the side of her legs and the fishnet tights underneath still showed off her thighs completely. Scherzinger rocked her long dark curly hair down and opted for long pointy acrylic nails.

In the first picture, the “Right There” songstress posed with her hands on her hips and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Around her, she had her glam squad doing last minute touch-ups for the video shoot.

In the next slide, Scherzinger placed both arms beside her and poked her tongue out.

In the background of both polaroids, Jessica Sutta is stood behind her in a PVC corset-style bodysuit that is the same light pink color.

In the span of one hour, Scherzinger’s post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.4. million followers.

“One extremely gorgeous individual! That’s what you are!” one user wrote, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“There isn’t a word in the dictionary to describe how #beautiful you are,” another shared.

“Am I really supposed to believe life is fair when you look like this?” remarked a third fan.

“You did a great job, Nicole. You all did,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Pussycat Dolls released their comeback single, “React,” along with its music video. According to The Official Charts, the song debuted at No. 29 in its first week.

On YouTube, the video has been watched more than 10 million times since February 7 on their official channel.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was said that the group was supposed to release a new EP in January. However, that plan didn’t come to fruition. The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker has yet to speak on the project recently but that doesn’t mean it has been ruled out.

In an interview with ET Live at the end of last year, which can be watched on YouTube, Sutta and Carmit Bachar explained that the plan is for all the members to sing. While Scherzinger may remain the lead vocalist, they believe every member should be heard on the new songs.