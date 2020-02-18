Former Nebraska Football Star De’Mornay Pierson-El Dedicates Standout Game To Grandparents

A Former Nebraska football star seems to have found his niche in the XFL. De’Mornay Pierson-El had a second straight standout game for the St. Louis Battlehawks, despite the team losing their week two contest against the Houston Roughnecks.

After Pierson-El put together his second straight solid game, he gave an interview where he made it clear he was dedicating the performance to his grandparents. In an interview with Jenny Taft, the receiver/punt returner talked about what the performance meant to him.

In the video, posted to Twitter on Fox Sports’ official account the former Nebraska star told Taft his grandmother passed away a week ago. His grandfather asked Pierson-El to get a touchdown last week in memory of his grandmother. The receiver said he wasn’t able to do it last week, but he was able to do it on Sunday. He added that the ball he scored the touchdown with is going to back to his family in Virginia.

As he talked about what the touchdown meant to him, the video shifted to show him directly after scoring and running to the stands to hand his mom the ball. The only thing that made the moment bittersweet was Pierson El’s contribution only made the score 21-12 and the Battlehawks still couldn’t rally for the victory.

While the XFL season is just two weeks old, the former Nebraska football and NFL player is starting to look like one of the best players in the new league. Pierson-El led the entirety of the Battlehawks with 11 targets and nine catches. He took those nine catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. St. Louis also tried to use him on the ground but his one carry was sniffed out quickly by the Roughnecks and he was held to one-yard rushing.

"That one was for my grandmother and grandfather. That ball is going back to Virginia." @DontPunt_15 talks with @JennyTaft after scoring a touchdown for the @XFLBattleHawks and giving the ball to his family to honor the passing of his grandmother. pic.twitter.com/2NvLyaoyDJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 17, 2020

In the season opener, Pierson-El showed his speed and ability to break plays despite just hauling down four catches in St. Louis’ opener. In that game, he had four catches for 64 yards including a game-high 41-yard reception.

On the season, he now has 13 catches for 114 yards and a TD. His yardage puts the former Husker at sixth in the league in receiving yards.

De’Mornay Pierson-El is one of two former Huskers on the St. Louis Battlehawks and one of two former Nebraska wideouts that is trying to earn a second life in professional football. Brandon Reilly, who had a catch for 19 yards in the Battlehawks’ first game, didn’t manage to nab a reception in week two.