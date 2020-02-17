‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Confirms Current Status Of Her Marriage To Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly have faced rumors of a reconciliation in recent weeks.

Kenya Moore appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, where she was confronted with the ongoing rumors regarding her potential reconciliation with husband Marc Daly.

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show alongside Shahs of Sunset cast member Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Moore was met with a caller who phoned into the show to ask the Real Housewives of Atlanta star if she and Daly were back together after revealing that she actually spotted them together in New York City, where the Watch What Happens Live is filmed, on Sunday.

After joking that she has “spies everywhere,” Moore, who split from Daly in September of last year, Moore admitted that she and Daly are “in a good place right now” and right away, the audience in the Bravo Clubhouse erupted in applause.

Following her confirmation of being in a “good place” with her former partner, Cohen brought up recent rumors which have suggested that she and Daly are already back on. However, rather than confirm whether or not those rumors are true, Moore explained that she and Daly are trying to “figure” things out.

“We had a beautiful brunch today and it was great,” Moore revealed.

When Cohen then asked Moore if she was upset that Daly had recently taken up for her on-screen nemesis, Nene Leakes, in front of her on an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore confirmed she was, explaining that she believes her partner should always have her back in front of others.

“I think anyone would be upset about that,” Moore told Cohen. “I think that your partner should always have your back and then whatever you say behind closed doors, that’s personal. That’s for you and your partner.”

Although Moore would have appreciated hearing Daly’s opinion about Leakes in private, she was not a fan of the way in which he chose to broadcast his feelings in front of her and her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars.

“You should always cover your partner. You should always stick up for them. No matter what,” she continued.

“If someone wrongs you, they wrong your partner,” she added.

Moore and Daly got married in June 2017 and in November of the following year, they welcomed their first child together, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore recently told OK! Magazine that she and Daly had actually been doing better since watching themselves on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.