Wendy Williams Slammed For Making Joke About Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiance’s Death

Wendy Williams addressed the death of Dr. Amie Harwick, a well-known family and sex therapist and Drew Carey’s ex-fiance, who plunged to her death after falling from a third-story balcony.

On the Wendy Williams Show on Monday, Williams addressed the shocking news, explaining the shocking alleged murder to her studio audience during the “Hot Topics” segment of her show.

“Drew Carey’s ex-fiance was tragically murdered over the weekend. Look, it was like 3:00 on Saturday morning and there was screaming in the neighborhood in L.A. She lived a girl roommate, and the roommate heard the screaming, the neighbors all around the neighborhood heard the screaming and they called 9-1-1. Once the cops got there she was down there dead on the ground. Was pushed off of a third-floor balcony,” Wendy said.

She went on to start saying that Harwick wasn’t killed by Carey but by another ex-boyfriend before she interrupted herself to say “come on down” while motioning with her head as if watching someone fall several stories.

The audience was silent as Williams mimed watching someone fall before a few audience members murmured in apparent disapproval. Harwick’s ex-boyfriend has since been arrested for the alleged murder, as Wendy explained, and said that the boyfriend had been held back by a restraining order which was recently lifted.

“Really sad,” Wendy concluded to the silent audience.

The backlash on social media was swift. People began commenting that Williams’ comment was in poor taste and lacked empathy.

“Amie Harwick was attacked by an old boyfriend and fell three stories to her death and you are cracking jokes? @WendyWilliams, what the hell is wrong with you?” wrote one commenter.

Others called for Williams to apologize to Harwick’s family and expressed shock at the joke.

It’s not the first controversy the TV host has faced in the past week. On February 14, she issued an apology for saying that gay men should wear “female” clothing like skirts and high heels.

The LGBTQ+ community and its supporters called out the 55-year-old for a series of comments that were deemed offensive, prompting her to post a video on social media apologizing for her comments, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The host said that she didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings and appeared to be holding back tears, arguing that she was trying to have a conversation. She promised to be more open-minded in the future and avoid comments of that nature.