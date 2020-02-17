Brunette Bombshell Melissa Riso Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Unzipped Crop Top & Leggings

Melissa Riso’s most recent social media share is earning her a ton of attention from her army of fans. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, she has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, crop tops, and more. In the latest update that was added to her feed, the model dropped jaws in another stunning ensemble.

In the caption of the share, the model tagged herself in Los Angeles, California where she told her followers that she was promoting a product from Bang Energy. The short clip showed her looking spectacular while clad in a smoking hot outfit that included a crop top that was worn unzipped, showing off just a hint of cleavage for onlookers. Riso paired the top with some equally-as-sexy bottoms, wearing a pair of tight black leggings that hugged all of her curves and also showcased her toned and tanned abs.

Riso wore her long, dark locks down and straight, also rocking an application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Throughout the video, she struck a number of different sexy poses before sipping on a Bang Energy supplement. Even though the clip has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned her rave reviews from her legion of fans.

In addition to over 1,000 likes, the new clip has gotten 50-plus comments in just a few short minutes of going live. Some of the model’s fans commented on the video to let her know that she looks insanely sexy while countless others raved over her figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment with their choice of emoji, most notably heart and flames. Of course, a few more simply dropped by to let Riso know that they want to purchase the supplement.

“Have a sunny Monday,” one fan commented, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You look great my beautiful,” another remarked, following up with a few flame emoji.

“You look so beautiful sweetheart,” a third follower chimed in.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Riso has floored her admirers with a hot look. Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the bombshell stunned in a red lingerie set that showcased her killer physique. In the caption, she shared a quote about relationships, and it comes as no surprise that the video earned her rave reviews.