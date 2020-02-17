Tammy Hembrow Opts To Go Braless Underneath Tiny White Tank Top While Lounging In Bed

Tammy Hembrow sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared an eye-popping new set of photos that are proving hard to be ignored.

The blond bombshell was seen lounging in her room on top of her plush bed in the sizzling double Instagram update. She appeared to have just woken up, as it is already Tuesday morning where she lives in Australia.

Tammy’s 10.8 million followers seemed to have been the first thing on her mind, for she hadn’t even gotten dressed yet before posing for the impromptu bedroom photoshoot that sent temperatures soaring on her page. Still, the babe proved to be a total smokeshow in her skimpy pajamas left little to the imagination, and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The Aussie stunner sent temperatures soaring in her itty-bitty white loungewear that did way more showing than covering up. She rocked a pair of daringly cheeky panties that exposed her booty almost in its entirety as she rested stomach-down across her bed. The barely-there bottoms also offered a teasing glimpse at her toned legs and accentuated her trim waist thanks to their high-rise design.

The second photo in the upload captured Tammy sitting upright to show off the top half of her look, which was quite scandalous as well. She sported a slinky white tank top with thin spaghetti shoulder straps and a frilly trim along its low scoop neckline. It cut off halfway down her torso, offering her audience a look at her flat midsection and abs. She also appeared to be going braless underneath the tiny shirt, upping the ante of her slinky ensemble even more.

Tammy accessorized with a dainty set of huggie hoop earrings, as well as a thin nose hoop. She had her platinum tresses tied in pigtail braids, and was completely makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Fans had nothing but love for the Instagram hottie’s early morning social media post. The snaps have earned over 138,000 likes after just one hour of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, many with compliments for Tammy’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tammy was “an actual angel.”

“Stunning even when you wake up,” quipped a third.

“Body goals,” commented a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Tammy has tantalized her Instagram followers with a skin-baring look. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her flawless figure in sheer red lingerie. That look also proved popular, earning more than 386,000 likes.