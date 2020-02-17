WWE News: Veteran Superstar Says He’s Signed New Deal With Company

It looks like Monday Night Raw superstar Shelton Benjamin won’t be going anywhere else for the next few years, as the veteran grappler revealed in a recent interview that he has just signed a new contract with WWE.

As cited by Wrestling Inc., Benjamin confirmed his contract status on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, where he told the former WWE ring announcer that he has just “re-signed another multi-year deal” with the promotion. No specifics on the length of the contract were discussed during the interview, but Benjamin appears to be the latest in a growing number of superstars who have accepted such offers, with WWE reportedly using these long-term deals to prevent them from signing with rivals such as All Elite Wrestling.

Despite assuring Garcia that he’s going to be sticking it out with WWE for “a little while” due to his new contract, Benjamin noted earlier that he wasn’t even sure about appearing on the podcast due to his recent lack of television exposure. He also admitted that it feels “frustrating” to be in his situation, where he wants to compete more frequently but doesn’t get too many chances to appear on-air.

“[W]hen you contacted me to do this interview, my first thought was I don’t even know what to talk about because right now, I’m not really doing anything that’s fulfilling to me,” Benjamin told Garcia, as quoted by Wrestling Inc. “I’m here every week, I’m ready to go. For me, it’s like when I watch shows like this, Chasing Glory, people are chasing something. Right now, I don’t even feel like I’m on the hunt. Not that I don’t want to be. That just frustrates me on a personal level.”

Since getting moved to Monday Night Raw in WWE’s October 2019 brand draft, Benjamin has only made sporadic appearances on the red brand’s flagship show, instead mostly getting booked to wrestle on its pre-taped B-show, Main Event. His last Raw appearance was on the show’s January 6 episode, where he lost to Aleister Black.

Additionally, the 44-year-old grappler made a brief appearance during last month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where he briefly teased an alliance with his college wrestling teammate, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, during the men’s Royal Rumble match. As recapped by Bleacher Report, that happened just shortly before he became one of the 13 men eliminated by “The Beast” as he dominated in the early stages of the battle royal.