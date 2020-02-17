Dwyane Wade Talks About Admitting To Gabrielle Union He Got Another Woman Pregnant, And Other Family Issues

'I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her,' Wade said.

Dwyane Wade has been the recipient of public praise recently for how he and wife Gabrielle Union have handled his daughter coming out as transgender. Now the former NBA star is opening up about a challenging chapter in his life when he fathered a child with another woman and dreaded telling Union.

The Miami Heat legend is the subject of an upcoming documentary on ESPN called D. Wade: Life Unexpected and the topic gets discussed. As reported by ET, the events in question took place while the couple were taking time apart.

Wade and Union started dating back in 2008 with the 38-year-old already having two children, Zaire and Zaya, with his ex-wife plus he is the guardian of his nephew Dahveon. The couple split in 2013 and during this time Wade began dating Basketball Wives star, Aja Metoyer, and fathered a child with her.

After dating Metoyer, the Miami Heat guard mended things with Union but was nervous to tell her that a child was on the way with another woman. In the documentary he discusses how heart-wrenching this time was.

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.”

The 17-time All Star knew the actress was going to find out, but was anguished because he knew it was “gonna f*ck somebody’s life up.”

Wade and Union were able to mend their relationship and were married in 2014. The couple tried for years to have a baby of their own, and last year added to the family by having one-year-old Kaavia.

“Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it,” he says in the upcoming documentary.

ET reports that after several miscarriages Union was able to have Kaavia through a surrogate. Speaking on this tumultuous time, Wade says this is what led him to walk away from his professional basketball career.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the future hall of fame player was recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show speaking about his 12-year-old daughter coming out as transgender to him and Union. The couple call themselves “proud parents,” and Wade believes his daughter will grow up to be a leader in the LGBTQ+ community.

Zaya’s older brother, Zaire showed his support with a touching Instagram saying the sibling was his “best friend.”