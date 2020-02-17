Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Is A Bombshell In Bubblegum Pink Activewear

Danielle Knudson’s most recent social media share has her fans seeing pink. As those who follow the Canadian born beauty on Instagram are well aware, Knudson has never been shy when it comes to posing in barely-there outfits on the platform, rocking plenty of lingerie and bikinis as well. In the latest update that was shared on her wildly popular page, the model smoldered in a sexy two-piece set.

In the caption of the image, she did not specifically tag her location but she appeared to be somewhere warm, posing outside on a brown leather chair. Knudson looked straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included highlighter and blush as well as some subtle lipgloss.

The Canadian-born beauty left little to the imagination in a sexy bubblegum pink bra that dipped low into her chest and showed off a hint of cleavage. She paired the look with matching leggings that had some mesh paneling and showcased her fit legs. Also on display were her rock hard abs. The model looked like she was in her element, holding an iced coffee in her hands and completing the outfit with dainty silver necklace. In the caption of the shot, she tagged Alo Yoga.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned Knudson a ton of attention from her fans, racking up an impressive 3,000 likes in addition to dozens of comments. Some of the model’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more opted to comment with emoji rather than words, most notably the heart and flame.

“You have an excellent beauty,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” a second Instagrammer added in addition to a series of red hearts.

“Magnificent beauty and very elegant,” another raved along with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Pretty in pink,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in another hot look on social media, that time in something that was a little bit more revealing. On top, the bombshell sported a tiny purple triangle bikini that dipped low on her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for onlookers. She paired the look with some matching leggings and it comes as no surprise that the post earned her rave reviews from fans.