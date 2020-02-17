‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki Shocks Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 18 bring blackmail from Phyllis before Nikki’s grand gala for Newman Enterprises and Victor.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hosts a lavish gala to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Newman Enterprises and Victor (Eric Braeden), according to SheKnows Soaps. The three-episode event also marks Eric Braeden’s 40 years on Y&R. The party is at Top of the Tower, which makes sense considering it is for Victor and his company.

Nikki manages to surprise Victor, who is very rarely surprised about anything. In fact, Victor even knows about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer, which isn’t surprising considering that The Mustache is always two steps ahead of everybody else, especially when it comes to his family. Since Sharon is Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) mom and Nick (Joshua Morrow), Adam (Mark Grossman), and his own ex-wife, that makes her part of Victor Newman’s family. Of course, Victor’s main concerns are Faith and Nick, and he offers any assistance that they might need as Sharon fights her disease. Nikki gets an entirely different thought when she observes Sharon’s nausea during the gala, and Nikki worries that Sharon is pregnant. While that is far from the truth, Sharon isn’t about to spill the beans to Nikki, so instead, they have a snarky fight about the catering.

Victor knows that Nikki is his rock, and he credits her love and support for him being where he is today. Nikki wants to ensure that not only does her lavish affair honor Newman Enterprises, but also she wants to make sure that Victor’s whole life is honored. With that in mind, she surprises him with visits from Noah (Robert Adamson), his first wife Julia (Meg Bennett), and his brother Matt (Robert Parucha). Victor is thrilled to see so many familiar faces gathered to mark the milestone event for the company he recently handed over to Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) pushes full steam ahead on her plan to get her hands back on The Grand Phoenix Hotel. After all, the entire thing originated with Phyllis, and Adam ended up pushing her out of the deal, which left Phyllis itching for revenge. She’s known for months that whatever Adam and Chance (Donny Boaz) did in Las Vegas was the key to getting payback. After heard that Adam killed a man who was trying to kill Chance, Phyllis knew just what to do — blackmail Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) into selling her shares in the hotel.