‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Slams James Kennedy’s Relationship With Girlfriend Raquel Leviss

He's not convinced she's in it for love.

Jax Taylor isn’t convinced that James Kennedy‘s relationship with Raquel Leviss is going to last.

During an interview with the Bravo Insider earlier this month, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that he is utterly shocked that Kennedy and Leviss have been together for as long as they have before suggesting that when it comes to Leviss’ motivation for staying with Kennedy, she may not be sticking around for the right reasons.

“I personally don’t think it’s love,” Taylor said.

While Taylor and Kennedy have had a number of issues with one another in the past, they are currently on good terms. Still, when it comes to the romance between Kennedy and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor is concerned that a future isn’t possible due to the type of relationship they currently have.

“I think he’s got a good situation in his relationship. I think he controls it and I think he likes that,” Kennedy explained.

Meanwhile, according to Taylor, he believes that Leviss is likely quite tolerant of Kennedy and his often outlandish behavior because she enjoys being a part of the fast-paced lifestyle he lives, which includes DJing gigs around the country and plenty of Vanderpump Rules-related appearances and notoriety. Taylor also suspected Leviss is staying with Kennedy because she likes being along for the ride.

“She’s sweet. She’s a sweet girl. I just don’t know what’s going on up there,” Taylor continued, seemingly taking aim at the intelligence of the college graduate.

Continuing on to the Bravo Insider, Taylor said suggested he wasn’t sure how things have been going at SUR Restaurant since Leviss was added to the staff in early 2019 as a waitress. That said, he is excited to see how things are with Leviss on board as the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules continues to air on Bravo.

“I’m hoping it’s going great. Again, she’s a beautiful girl,” he said.

After being asked if he was surprised that Leviss was upgraded to a full-time position for the show’s new season, Taylor said that he wasn’t because it “doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work” at the restaurant. He then poked fun at himself by suggesting that if he could get a job there, so could anyone else.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kennedy struggled with Leviss’ addition to the SUR Restaurant staff during filming last year because he lost his job at the venue during Season 7.