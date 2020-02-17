Ariel Winter Reveals A Massive Jenga Tower: ‘Didn’t Breathe While Hugging Our Insane Game’

Modern Family co-star and one of Hollywood’s young elite, Ariel Winter doesn’t always show up on Instagram looking glam while she attends celebrity-filled events. She doesn’t spend all her time pursuing such high profile affairs, either. In fact, on Monday, the 22-year-old star was dressed down as she revealed a photo of herself standing beside a massive Jenga tower that had been taken after the sun went down..

In her post, Ariel rocked a black-colored, button-down shirt with a plunging v-neck that captured her enviable decolletage. She paired the top with a worn pair of high-waisted jeans as she steadied one hand on the game’s ricketty spire.

She admitted that the tall tower she built with others was even taller “before it fell.” Apparently, when someone tried to pull out a block from the stack, the game came to a halt. Or, perhaps someone actually accidentally manhandled the game, causing some of the top blocks to crash.

No matter what happened, the brunette stunner seemed proud of the resulting Jenga achievement as she held what looked like a tall can of liquid that appeared to be White Claw hard cider in her other hand. The well-known thespian stood in the corner of a deck overlooking a city while lights flickered in the background as she smiled for the camera.

For the photo, Ariel wore her dark locks brushed back behind her face in a straight hairdo. Her long locks framed her pretty alabaster face which was full of makeup. Among the applications were darkened and groomed eyebrows, black mascara, black eyeliner, pink-colored lips, contouring, and a bit of blush.

Ariel’s 4.2 million Instagram followers seemed impressed by her most recent update. Within less than an hour of being shared, the Last Movie Star actress earned more than 47,000 likes and 130 comments.

Some simply used emoji to convey their thoughts — including red hearts, clapping hands, heart-eye faces, and red lip prints — while others wrote pertinent words, saying how they felt about the star and her extra curricular exercise concerning the game she had been playing.

“Is there a finger coming out of your jeans pointing at the tower? Whatever gorgeous anyway!!!” exclaimed a follower, who added a heart-eye face emoji and who was talking about a camera flare hitting Ariel’s pants in the Instagram image.

“”GIANT JENGA, I WIN!” – Sheldon,” stated a second fan, who was referring to a seminal Big Bang Theory moment.

“This defies the laws of gravity, I guess they are right. Ain’t no laws when you drinkin claws!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“You look like a formidable opponent,” stated a fourth fan, who added a praying hands emoji.