‘The Walking Dead’: With Three Series, Here’s What This Year’s Schedule Will Likely Look Like

The Season 10 return of 'The Walking Dead' will kick off 40 weeks of content for AMC.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead set to return on Sunday, along with Fear the Walking Dead and the new spin-off series, viewers are already looking forward to a long schedule of their favorite zombie apocalypse universe this year, according to Comic Book. In fact, it seems likely that 40 weeks of this year will be dedicated to zombie content.

AMC runs a fairly reliable structure when it comes to when The Walking Dead will premiere and return. Each season usually starts in October and returns after a hiatus in February. With the companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, their schedule does move around more than the original series but it, too, can be predictable as to screening time. However, the latest spin-off, World Beyond, series has thrown a bit of a spanner into the works by premiering directly after the Season 10 conclusion of The Walking Dead. Quite often, Fear would fill this spot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, World Beyond will premiere after the conclusion of Season 10 of The Walking Dead. It will also be a limited series which will consist of two 10-episode seasons. With 10 episodes, it means its first season will likely conclude on June 14. Comic Book then predicts that Fear will premiere Season 6 after that, bringing the franchise up to early August when Fear will go on hiatus.

Last year, Fear had a truncated hiatus and, if this happens again, it could bring the companion series up to a Season 6 finale sometime in October. Which, is traditionally the month when The Walking Dead also returns, meaning this year will be packed full of Walking Dead content.

With all of this content now lined up for AMC, it comes as no surprise that the network decided to move its anticipated trio of movies dealing with Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) departure to movie theaters rather than the small screen.

Ahead of the Season 10 return, there have also been plenty of spoilers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many of these spoilers have originated from AMC themselves as they shared new promo images and trailers for Season 10. Already, the fates of several characters trapped in a cave and surrounded by walkers have already been deduced by fans thanks to promotional items released by the network.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.