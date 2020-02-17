Kiki Passo Shows Off Cleavage In Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Miami model Kiki Passo has been on a roll since last week, as she shares tons of sultry snapshots to tantalize her Instagram followers. And today, she posted another update where she flaunted her cleavage in a black swimsuit.

The 22-year-old bombshell wore a one-piece swimsuit in the shot. It had a low plunging neckline that showcased her major cleavage. The swimwear hugged her chest and left some of her curves on display. Kiki also wore a pair of acid-washed denim jacket over her monokini, although the jean jacket was half-way taken off to expose more skin.

The model was seen standing against a white backdrop with her body facing the camera. She looked straight into the lens with her lips parted, giving a sultry look.

Kiki kept her look casual by opting to wear no jewelry for the shoot. Her makeup consisted of heavy mascara, nude-toned eye shadow, black eyeliner, and light pink lipstick. She also contoured her face for a more chiseled look, adding a hint of peachy blush. She completed her glamorous application of makeup by adding a shimmering highlighter on the inner corner of her eyes, the tip of her nose, and under her brow bone, as well as her cupid’s bow.

Kiki wore her light blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft, messy waves that cascaded down her back.

According to the geotag on her post, Kiki is currently in Miami, Florida. In the caption, Kiki mentioned in something about her outerwear.

Most of Kiki’s followers and some of her fellow influencers couldn’t get enough of the sexy Instagram update, and the post received over 15,000 likes and upward of 100 comments in under an hour of being live on her social media account. Many of her online admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble and to compliment Kiki’s enviable figure.

“Stunning as always. True beauty,” one of Kiki’s followers commented on the post.

“@kikipasso you have beautiful gray-blue eyes. And the rest is great,” another admirer gushed.

“I know it’s hard to believe, but beautiful faces are always #1,” a third fan chimed in.

“I saw your eyes. Wasn’t the first thing I saw though,” a fourth social media user wrote, adding a smiling emoji at the end of the comment.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Kiki posted another sexy snapshot. In it, she rocked a tiny white bikini that flaunted her perky breasts and incredibly toned body. As of recent, the post received over 77,000 likes and 774 comments.