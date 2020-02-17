Kara Del Toro Goes Topless And Rocks Revealing Mesh Pants While Lounging In A Treehouse

Kara Del Toro put her flawless figure on display today in a new set of Instagram snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Maxim model took to her account on the social media platform on Monday to dazzle her 1.3 million followers with another duo of photos from her trip to Bali. She was captured enjoying a beautiful day outside in a large, luxurious treehouse that almost resembled a beach bungalow, and was surrounded by towering palm trees and other luscious greenery.

Kara is known for sporting some scandalous ensembles on her Instagram page, and certainly put on a show for her audience with her latest look. She wore nothing more than a pair of white pants that were incredibly flattering to her curvaceous physique. The high-rise bottoms featured mesh fabric along the legs that left little to the imagination and defined her pert derriere thanks to its curve-hugging design. Its waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and toned midsection.

The Instagram hottie took things to the next level by opting not to wear a top as she enjoyed the beautiful day outside. The decision made for a seriously NSFW display of cleavage, especially in the second slide of the upload that saw Kara sitting on the edge of the tall wooden shack. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of her flat midsection and rock-hard abs.

Kara completed her barely-there look with a set of dainty hoop earrings that added the perfect amount of bling. She tied a scarf around the top of her head, and let her long tresses fall down underneath in loose waves. As for her glam, the stunner wore a dark red lipstick for some color, as well as thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing the Instagram hottie some love for her latest social media upload. The post has earned over 10,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the platform — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Kara’s eye-popping display.

“You’re looking beautiful in this outfit,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kara was “absolutely stunning.”

“I want to be a guest in your treehouse,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kara has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent set of snaps from her vacation in Bali saw her flaunting her killer curves in a sexy white bikini. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the photos nearly 39,000 likes.