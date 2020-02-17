Bella Thorne Looks Ready For A ‘Chick Fight’ In New Photo: ‘Put Em Up’

Bella Thorne looked ready to hit the ring in her latest Instagram set, posing in a white sports bra and matching hot pants, her hands taped up like she was ready to compete in a boxing match. She shared the pictures to promote her upcoming film, Chick Fight, in which she stars as a fighter.

In the first photo, Bella raised one hand over her head, her wrist covered in blue tape. Due to the skimpy nature of her sports bra and shorts, the actress was able to flaunt her toned biceps and taut stomach.

Even Bella was impressed with her own physique in the image, and told her fans so on her Instagram story.

“My abs in my photo I just posted,” she wrote over the video.

She wore a black lace collar in a V-shape around her neck. She also wore black Velcro ties around her upper arm, with golden hoops hanging off of them. Her arm hung down next to her side.

Bella went barefoot for the look, and balanced on one leg as she lifted the other up to her knee, making a “4” shape. Fans could see her tattoo above and below her right knee.

The second image was a much more close-up shot of the “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” singer, who stared straight at the camera with her windswept hair partially hanging in front of her face. She held her fingers together in this pose, and her followers got a glimpse of her nails, which were lacquered blue and matched the tape on her hands.

In keeping with the majority of her Instagram photos, Bella opted for a natural look, wearing minimal makeup and appearing almost fresh-faced. A warm blush swept across her cheekbones, and she seemed to be wearing a sheer reddish-pink color on her plump pout.

Her auburn hair was dark at the crown and cascaded into a deep turquoise at the bottom.

Bella captioned the slideshow with a boxing glove emoji, challenging anyone to a fight. She also wrote the film title in a hashtag.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set garnered 383,000 likes and more than 765 comments from Bella’s 22.4 million followers.

“This just told me to go to the gym,” one fan shared, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Fight me please,” another added.

“Put em up and fight back,” cheered on a follower, who included the “100” emoji.

“I’m so in love,” gushed a user.