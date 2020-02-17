Human Trafficking Awareness Campaigns Perpetuate Myths, Don’t Tell The Whole Story, Per HuffPost

'Most sex trafficking happens to a relatively small group of high-risk young people,' says a crime researcher.

Human trafficking awareness campaigns, which sometimes feature lurid warnings that suggest that anyone could be victimized by the insidious crime, don’t actually do anything to combat the problem and actually perpetuate myths about it, HuffPost reports.

Human trafficking is a real problem: of that, there is no doubt. Whether it’s children or adults, whether it’s being coerced into sexual slavery or forced labor, the human and societal toll of this issue cannot be understated.

However, campaigns aimed at raising awareness of the issue paint the wrong picture.

For example, the so-called “warning signs” of human trafficking that sensational posters you may see at an airport or bus station tell you to be on the lookout for are actually rarely present in victims of this crime.

“They’re not going to be disheveled or beat up or unhappy. You could even ask them, ‘Are you being trafficked?’ and they wouldn’t say yes,” said a woman who works for an anti-human trafficking organization but asked not to be named.

Sabra Boyd, who was herself a victim of human trafficking — her father would often take her to other cities to have sex with other adults — says that she was so focused on being obedient that no one would have noticed any warning signs.

“I was always dressed in nice clothes… I was probably the most well-behaved child in the airport,” she said.

And despite what you may read about in a Facebook post, human traffickers are not snatching children from grocery store parking lots.

In fact, says crime researcher David Finkelhor, the director of the University of New Hampshire’s Crimes Against Children Research Center, human trafficking “can” happen to anybody, but it usually doesn’t.

“Most sex trafficking happens to a relatively small group of high-risk young people,” he said.

Those people include undocumented immigrants, homeless people, and children in foster care. Such people often find themselves without anyone to advocate for them, and are often fearful of going to the police. As such, they’re easy for human traffickers to exploit.

To combat the problem, at least when it comes to children, says Finkelhor, society must first address the problems that make such people exploitable in the first place.

“We could do a lot more to prevent trafficking by addressing those vulnerabilities — like family abuse, neglect or foster care placement — directly,” he said.

And in order to combat the problem of adults being coerced into forced labor or sexual slavery, the same advocate mentioned a few paragraphs above says that government policies related to immigration, labor, and migrant working conditions would be a starting point.