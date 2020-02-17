Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Tropical Selfie With Fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley‘s most recent social media share has her fans seeing hearts. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Chrisley has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a wide-variety of ensembles that include bikinis, gorgeous dresses, and more. In the latest update that was added to her colorful feed, the reality star stunned on Valentine’s Day.

In the caption of the post, Chrisley gushed over her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, and how much he means to her. She did not specifically tag her location in the post, but she appeared to be somewhere warm, as there were a number of palm trees behind her. The social media star was all smiles for the photo op, looking straight into the camera while leaning her head into Kerdiles. The blond beauty rocked a tight black tank top, showing just a little hint of cleavage, while accessorizing the ensemble with a dainty gold necklace and a pair of diamond earrings.

She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot and covered the majority of her face with a pair of big, black aviator sunglasses. Kerdiles looked incredibly handsome, rocking a backwards navy baseball cap and a pair of black sunglasses, while sporting his signature scruff. The former NHL star was shirtless in the image.

Since the post went live, it’s earned a ton of attention from fans. In addition to over 61,000 likes, the post has racked up an impressive 200 comments. Some of Chrisley’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looked gorgeous, while countless others raved over what a cute couple the pair were. A few more had no words and opted to flood the comments section with their choice of emoji instead.

“Happy Valentines day to u both!!” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Awww you two are awesome. You don’t need to be together to [sic] on Valentine’s Day to know you are loved. Have a beautiful weekend,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Happy Valentine’s! Get married already, everything doesn’t have to be perfect before you marry, it will never be perfect, you just have to keep moving on and be with the one you love, flaws and mistakes will be present and that is okay. Just get married!” suggested a third follower.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway and luckily for fans, the Chrisley Knows Best star snapped a selfie of the two looking totally in love. It comes as no surprise that the photo also earned her rave reviews.