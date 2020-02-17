Mary J. Blige Rocks Tied-Up Leather Shirt, Cheetah-Print Pants, Fur Coat & Hat For Latest Outfit Pic

For Mary J. Blige’s latest Instagram post, the music iimpressivingcon looks more fierce than ever.

Blige wowed in a leather shirt which she tied up to show off a little midriff. She paired the look with Cheetah-print pants and wrapped a black Gucci belt with jewels embroidered on their logo around her waist. The “No More Drama” hitmaker is known for wearing furry garments and stunned in an oversized hooded fur coat which was incredibly eye-catching. She matched the item of clothing with a hat of the same design and wore her long straight blond hair down underneath. It is unknown whether Blige is wearing faux or real fur as she did not state the information within the post. Blige accessorized herself with large thick-framed sunglasses and her signature gold hoop earrings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the living legend has been open about her thoughts on wearing fur and believes it is her choice whether or not to wear animals as fashion. The “Be Without You” chart-topper said she has the right to put on what she wants and did once slam PETA for attacking those that choose to.

The “All That I Can Say” songstress posed in front of a plain backdrop by a door. She raised one hand to her head and left the other beside her. Blige looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression and made it look effortless to be that cool. She leaned her elbow against the corner of the wall and pushed one leg forward.

For her caption, Blige wished her fans a Happy Sunday, adding a smiley face emoji.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 121,000 likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“THE QUEEN!!!! No one does it like u!!!” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Your style is always classy and amazing. Keep doing you, Queen,” another shared.

“I swear you are aging backward,” a third fan remarked, adding multiple flame emoji.

“your fur game inspires me, even in this warm Cali weather” a fourth admirer commented.

The “Be Happy” entertainer has been impressing fans with her outfit posts recently. Over the weekend, she shared a shot of herself in a leathery ensemble and it didn’t get left unnoticed. Blige paired a jacket with a fur hood with loose-fitted pants and lace-up boots. She accessorized herself with her signature large gold hoop earrings and thick-framed glasses.