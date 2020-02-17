Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Bares Her Bottom In Pink Thong

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein was pretty in pink in her latest social media share. The beauty’s latest Instagram update saw her wearing a sexy pink outfit that showcased her incredible figure — especially her booty.

Gabby’s outfit included a pink pink tulle top and a pair of pale pink thong bottoms. The top featured puffy, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a ruffle along to top edge. The top was also gathered above and below her bustline, creating a soft, feminine look. Skimming underneath the top was the skimpy bottoms.

Gabby’s post was comprised of two snapshots that showed her on the beach. It looked to be sunset as pink and yellow hues filled the sky. The stunner looked like she belonged on the beach, as her outfit matched the colors in the sky perfectly.

One snap saw Gabby from behind showing all of her body as she walked away from the camera. She held her arms out to the side. The excess fabric in the sleeves fell beneath her arms, making it look as though she had wings. Her bare, perky bottom, visible just beneath the hem of the top, was the focal point of the picture. Her muscular back was also prominent in the snap.

The other picture captured Gabby from the front, showing off her shapely shoulders and toned thighs. She was looking down with a serious look other face. Her smooth skin looked flawless in the outdoor light.

Gabby wore her hair in a messy bun at the nape of her neck. Her makeup application included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore blush on her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips.

The post was a big hit, racking up more than 30,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, Gabby said that sunset was her favorite time of day.

“My favorite picture of the day,” one admirer wrote.

“Beautiful pictures of you, especially the first one, it highlights the beauty of your awesome body,” a second follower said.

“Once again, you are the site [sic] of pure beauty!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“I love the picture and the outfit and everything looks magical,” commented a third Instagram user.

Gabby has an incredible sense of style, and she seems to enjoy showing it off in an array of outfits that range from casual to sexy. She recently thrilled her 2.4 million followers when she shared an update that showed her topless wearing a glamorous skirt.